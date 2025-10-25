Steven Soderbergh says getting his completed Star Wars script rejected was a "first" for Disney Talking about The Hunt For Ben Solo, Soderbergh said it was the first time Disney had ever rejected a completed Star Wars script that already had Lucasfilm's approval.

Firsts! Everybody loves ’em. They’re attention-grabbing, headline-setting, boundary breaking. Sure, the trailing rabble might wish some sort of fictitious disease upon you for scoring one, but, deep down, everybody wants to be first! Unless you’re Steven Soderbergh, and the “first” you’re getting is writing the first fully completed Star Wars script to ever be submitted by Lucasfilm to its corporate masters at Disney, only for the Mouse People to reject the thing outright.

Soderbergh was, of course, talking about The Hunt For Ben Solo, the secret Star Wars project that he apparently spent a decent chunk of time working on with franchise star Adam Driver, only to have Bob Iger and other executives at Disney give it an unequivocal “nah.” Driver revealed the existence of the project earlier this week, calling it “one of the coolest fucking scripts I had ever been a part of.” Soderbergh gave a brief statement when the news broke, saying he “really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it.” A few days later, though, he went into slightly more detail, tapping his rarely-used social media accounts to note that, “For the record, I did not enjoy lying about the existence of THE HUNT FOR BEN SOLO, but it really did need to remain a secret…until now!”