Strap in, jerks, we're sailing to FBoy Island

How many fboys can you spot? Photo : Andres Iglesias ( Getty Images )

We’ll admit to having a certain soft spot for TV shows that want to have swearing in their names, but aren’t allowed to; the most recent example would be the barely-obscured Kevin Can F**k Himself, of course, but see also such nearly-potty-mouthed luminaries as $#*! My Dad Says, F*ck That’s Delicious, and, of course, the venerable Don’t Trust The B——- In Apartment 23.

We can now add to that list HBO Max’s new, coyly titled, FBoy Island, the reality dating show that dares you to explain to your mom what an “Fboy” is. (According to UrbanDictionary dot com, it stands for “fuck boy,” which simply sounds rude as the dickens!) The series is set to star comedian Nik ki Glaser as its host, and admittedly has a certain “Let’s screw with people in only moderately defensible ways” vibe that harkens back to the Joe Millionaire/I Wanna Marry “Harry” vintage of reality dating show “greatness”.

To wit: Three women are sent to the titular Isle Of Fucking Bois, where they are presented with 24 potential suitors. Half of these men are “Nice Guys” (shudder) who are on the island in search of love, but the other 12 are the detestable fuh-boys , who seek to ensnare the women in pursuit of a cash prize garnered for their low deceptions. What they’ve essentially created, in other words, is a pretty standard Werewolf-esque social detection game, except instead of trying to track down a murderer, you’re trying to figure out which dude is most likely to fuck your cousin and call it an “accident.” Can the women successfully identify the guys who are on the island for the right reasons (i.e., wanting to have a TV girlfriend) and those who are just there for strictly mercenary motives ? Does your mom get what’s going on here? Don’t send her the Urban Dictionary link, there are potty words in there.

FBoy Island debuts on HBO Max on July 29.

[via Variety]