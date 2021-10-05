Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, October 5th. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top Pick

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m.): In tonight’s episode, “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) meets with the FBI, raising the stakes on the “crime” portion of the title. Impeachment seems to be building on the momentum from last week’s episode; as Ines Bellina noted in her recap last week, “The Telephone Hour” (a Bye Bye Birdie reference) finally pointed to “a question that has been lurking since the premiere: What is the crime at the center of Impeachment?”

Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild Cards

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): There are no real jokes in this trailer, just lots of hedging. We’re very curious about what subjects will make up Dave Chappelle’s sixth stand-up special for Netflix. But his collaboration with the streamer has already garnered three Emmy awards: two for pre-recorded variety specials and one for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Do you think he’ll bring Charlie Murphy on to tell the Prince story again? It’s the best Prince story, honestly. Let’s watch it again:

Escape The Undertaker (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Do you ever watch a horror movie where characters go into a haunted house and make bad decisions? And you’re like, “If that were me, I would make good decisions.” Did that daydream include a WWE theme? Because Netflix just made your day with this interactive special.

Are You Afraid Of The Dark? (Paramount+): The first five seasons of this Nickelodeon classic are now streaming on Paramount+, and you should know, they’re much more terrifying than anything found in the 2019 remake. Even the intro is scarier! There are some people who still won’t rewatch it, even now, because of the nightmares the original series gave them. If that was you, and you’re ready to face your fears, more power to you. Just skip the doll episode.