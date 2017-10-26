The return of fall TV headlines our favorite stories of the week

Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- Sanaa Lathan on saving the world, shaving her head, and kissing Urkel
- The Stephen King cinematic renaissance could really use Frank Darabont
- Hate those electric scooters? Pessimists Archive presents 100 years of other people hating scooters, too
Tuesday
- The Good Place writers want you to keep trying until the very end
- Black motherhood on TV has never been so nuanced
- The Always Sunny team thinks the show can (and should) go on forever
Wednesday
- All hail Veruca Salt: The oral history of American Thighs
- With its final puzzle, Untitled Goose Game becomes a masterpiece of the stealth genre
Thursday
- 7 off-the-beaten-path graphic novels for your kids’ reading pleasure
- The creators of Sunnyside on making patriotic comedy in less than patriotic times
- “Art meets the devil via James Brown”: The everlasting impact of Gang Of Four’s Entertainment!
Advertisement
Friday
- A good bad game is much better than a bad good game
- The Philadelphia Story delivered one of the most star-studded love triangles ever
- Block & Tackle’s NFL quiz tests your knowledge of announcers, Steely McBeam, and more
Advertisement