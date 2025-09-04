Tom Holland trawled the internet to find out what fans want from his new Spider-Man movie

In a move that we’re just going to have to go ahead and take on faith won’t end in a version of Spider-Man who fights K-Pop demons and doomer political takes while thinking constantly about Taylor Swift getting married, Tom Holland has said he’s been searching the internet to find out what people want from his next Spider-Man movie. Holland was talking to LADBible about next year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in which he’ll return to the role of Peter Parker after a few years away, and mentioned that he’s basically been crowdsourcing ideas from the online hordes for his fourth leading role as the character.

Specifically: “I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie,” Holland said, noting that the fruits of that research have then made their way into pitch meetings for the film. “That’s been my driving force in these pitch meetings. I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it’s really important, because we make these movies for [the fans].”

Sadly, Holland doesn’t go into details about what he’s trawled up from the internet’s subconscious Spider-Man desires, although apparently “hangs out with both Punisher and the Hulk” are somewhere in the mix. (We’d kill to know where he’s been looking; is this the first Spider-Man based entirely on what people are screaming about on Threads?!) It’s hard to blame the guy, either: Brand New Day is a weird moment for the character, who managed to get through a whole trilogy of MCU movies with his box office draw largely intact, even as the films around him (i.e., Sony’s endless bizarre “Spider-Man without Spider-Man” Venomverse) have steadily fallen away. Shorn of his supporting cast, and much of the standing cinematic universe framework that bulked him up, what does Peter Parker look like now? What are his favorite memes?

In any case, Holland is apparently thinking about this stuff—even if he’s gotten better at keeping some of the resulting thoughts on the inside of his head. When asked, for instance, how much longer he anticipates playing Spidey, the 29-year-old Holland—once infamous for spilling secrets at the drop of a hat—gave a hyper diplomatic “In terms of my future in the character beyond this film, I don’t know the answer to that.” Ah, how much they’ve grown.

Brand New Day began filming back in August; it’s due out on July 31, 2026.