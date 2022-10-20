Trevor Noah might be freeing up some time in his near-future, but that doesn’t mean he’s slowing down: Variety reports that the departing Daily Show host—whose seven-year tenure on the Comedy Central series is set to end in December—has just announced his third Netflix special is on its way.

Titled I Wish You Would, the special was filmed in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena, and will arrive on the streamer on November 22 . It follows Noah’s two previous Netflix specials, 2017's Afraid Of The Dark and 2018's Son Of Patricia. The logline for I Wish You Would says Noah will tackle, “r evelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry,” because, honestly, taglines for stand-up specials are always pretty damn useless.

As Noah himself has frequently noted, he was an internationally renowned arena-level stand-up comic for years before he ever became an American TV host; part of his stated reasons for vacating The Daily Show has been an urge to foreground that part of his career again. (The fact that he can reportedly make quite a bit more touring than he did as a basic cable personality probably doesn’t hurt.)

Advertisement

Comedy Central has promised to give Noah a victory lap of sorts in early December, celebrating his run on the series, which began after he took over following Jon Stewart’s departure in 2015 . Speculation, meanwhile, has already begun to build up over the question of who Noah’s successor will be; current reports suggest that Comedy Central is mulling the idea of a series of rotating hosts pulled from current and past Daily Sh0w contributors, including Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper—but, honestly, that feels to us like a stopgap solution, possibly in response to the abruptness of Noah’s departure.