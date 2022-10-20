Trevor Noah might be freeing up some time in his near-future, but that doesn’t mean he’s slowing down: Variety reports that the departing Daily Show host—whose seven-year tenure on the Comedy Central series is set to end in December—has just announced his third Netflix special is on its way.
Titled I Wish You Would, the special was filmed in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena, and will arrive on the streamer on November 22. It follows Noah’s two previous Netflix specials, 2017's Afraid Of The Dark and 2018's Son Of Patricia. The logline for I Wish You Would says Noah will tackle, “revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry,” because, honestly, taglines for stand-up specials are always pretty damn useless.
As Noah himself has frequently noted, he was an internationally renowned arena-level stand-up comic for years before he ever became an American TV host; part of his stated reasons for vacating The Daily Show has been an urge to foreground that part of his career again. (The fact that he can reportedly make quite a bit more touring than he did as a basic cable personality probably doesn’t hurt.)
Comedy Central has promised to give Noah a victory lap of sorts in early December, celebrating his run on the series, which began after he took over following Jon Stewart’s departure in 2015. Speculation, meanwhile, has already begun to build up over the question of who Noah’s successor will be; current reports suggest that Comedy Central is mulling the idea of a series of rotating hosts pulled from current and past Daily Sh0w contributors, including Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper—but, honestly, that feels to us like a stopgap solution, possibly in response to the abruptness of Noah’s departure.