You can’t trust a dad in a Wes Anderson movie.

Sure, there are a few exceptions: Bert Fischer, played with quiet affability by Seymour Cassel in Anderson’s second film, Rushmore, is as good a father as an aspiring playwright and polymath could ever hope to have, doling out haircuts and gentle advice in equal measure for his son Max and his odd adult friend Herman. (A terrible father, natch.) But for the most part, the man who wrote (with Noah Baumbach) the line “I hate fathers, and I never wanted to be one” has stuck to his bad dad guns, across 11 films and counting. Despite the attendant whimsy and regular redemption arcs, Anderson’s filmography is filled with some of the worst fathers in all of film: Con artists, manipulators, and self-servers nearly to a pater familias.

In honor of both Father’s Day and the release of Anderson’s latest, Asteroid City—which features Max Fischer himself, Jason Schwartzman, as an apparently disaffected father toiling under the scrutiny of a hardass father-in-law played by America’s Dad, Tom Hanks—we’ve opted to catalogue several of the worst fathers in Anderson’s filmography. For organizational purposes, we’ve ranked these various faildads from merely ineffectual, to outright terrible, to actively harmful to their spawn. And with one semi-justified exception, we’re sticking with actual fathers here, not just father-figures; rest assured that Bottle Rocket’s charmingly manipulative Mr. Henry and Isle Of Dogs’ dog-murdering uncle Mayor Kobayashi both maintain honorary positions of awful found fatherhood in our hearts.



So, without further adieu: Let the bad-dad-ening commence.