This week’s AVQ&A is inspired by reader Steve LeGrow’s question:
I have a suggestion, but I’m not entirely sure how to explain it without giving an example first. When I was 9 years old, I purchased The Blue Album by Weezer and would listen to it constantly while playing Super Mario Bros 2 on the NES. To this day (I’m 35 now) I can’t hear that album without thinking of that game, and vice versa. It’s a win-win for me, because I genuinely love both of them. I was wondering if anyone else links two entirely separate pieces of art together like that, for better or for worse.
So we’re asking:
What two pieces of otherwise unrelated pop culture are forever connected in your mind?