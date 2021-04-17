Independence Day and Adam Clayton and Larry Mullins Jr.’s Mission: Impossible theme

Much as the fresh smell of motor oil will take me back to the deeply unpleasant weeks I spent cleaning out a garage in high school, so, too, does the melodious sound of the Mission: Impossible theme immediately summon memories of that halcyon afternoon in 1996 when I received a phone call from a friend in school: “Alex. I am standing in line for ID4. Get here now.” He was referring, of course, to the promotional-campaign shorthand for the movie Independence Day, in that special way that only young kids who have no sense of irony or disconnect from consumer culture can really achieve. Needless to say, I felt it vital that I join him before the movie started. I had about 10 minutes to get there, so I frantically summoned my parents to start the car and drop me at the mall—but while we drove, the radio began playing the aforementioned theme. Not the original, mind you, but the “Mission: Impossible Theme” created by U2’s Adam Clayton and Larry Mullins Jr. for the Tom Cruise film adaptation. It was a hit that summer, and thus on the radio constantly, but it still felt like kismet that it began playing as I rushed to attend the umpteenth pop-culture event of that summer that felt like a world-altering experience. It wasn’t, even though that movie holds up pretty well. [Alex McLevy]