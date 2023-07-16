What's on TV this week—Justified: City Primeval arrives, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia ends

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, July 16, to Thursday, July 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Justified: City Primeval (FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.)

Justified: City Primeval | Official Trailer | FX

It’s the Timothy Olyphant month of our dreams. The actor, who stars in Max’s recent Full Circle, reprises one of his most notable roles with Justified: City Primeval. Set years after the original series, the sequel follows cowboy hat-wearing Raylan Givens, now co-parenting of a teen daughter, who is drawn back into the criminal world he gets the chance to nab a notorious mobster, Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook). While no other members of the original Justified cast return, Olyphant is joined by Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, and his real-life daughter, Vivian. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

“ The show is an overall engrossing endeavor; an eight-episode season that stands on its own, with obvious potential to continue further—fingers crossed. There’s enough to keep audiences old and new on tenterhooks. But City Primeval is primarily a triumph because of its flawless return to a beloved TV character.”

Advertisement

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 16 Official Trailer | FX

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s 16th season, which recently saw cameos from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, wraps up with episode eight. “Dennis Takes A Mental Health Day” follows Dennis (Glenn Howerton) destressing at the beach, but life, of course, has other plans. FXX’s comedy has already been renewed for season 17. (Hopefully, Mythic Quest’s Charlotte Nicdao appears alongside her co-star, Rob McElhenney).

Advertisement Advertisement

Hidden gems

Goliath (Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

GOLIATH (2023) | Official Trailer | 3 Episode Series Streaming July 14 on Paramount + with SHOWTIME

Showtime’s three-part docuseries Goliath digs into the life and career of basketball star Wilt Chamberlain, who broke records and racial barriers, while challenging the unwritten rules for all athletes, especially Black players.

Advertisement

Superpowered: The DC Story (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Superpowered: The DC Story | Official Trailer | Max

Warner Bros. is churning out yet another hype machine with Superpowered: The DC Story, a three-part docuseries about DC Comics. Funnily enough, Rosario Dawson, star of Marvel’s Daredevil and Disney’s Ahsoka, narrates the show, which explores the origins of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, as well as the company’s struggles and how it modernized itself.

Advertisement

More good stuff

The Deepest Breath (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Deepest Breath | Official Trailer | Netflix

If this year has proven one thing, it’s that exploring the ocean is not for the faint-hearted. Enter The Deepest Breath. Co-produced by A24, Laura McGann’s documentary tells the story of Alessia Zecchini and Stephen Keenan, two divers united by their love of the sport of freediving. The pair form a powerful connection while chasing their dreams in the darkest depths of the ocean.

Advertisement

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream (Paramount+, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



I Wanna Rock: The 80's Metal Dream | Official Trailer | Paramount+

I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream is yet another three-part docuseries dropping this week. It delves into the hair metal scene of the 1980s and focuses on the early years of Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen, and The Scream.

Advertisement

Can’t miss recaps

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)



Secret Invasion (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

And Just Like That... (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.)

Arriving now

The Real Housewives Of New York City (Bravo, Sunday, 9 p.m., season 14 premiere)

Advertisement

Love Island (Peacock and E!, Tuesday, 9 p.m., season five premiere)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere)

Ending soon

The Rising (The CW, Monday, 8 p.m., season one finale)

Mayans M.C. (FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m., series finale)

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)