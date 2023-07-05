Emmys 2023: Top 16 contenders for Lead Actress nominations

Emmys

Emmys 2023: Top 16 contenders for Lead Actress nominations

These stars from Succession, Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary, and, yes, even Wednesday are in the hunt for nominations

By
Saloni Gajjar
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Clockwise from left: Emma D’Arcy in House Of The Dragon (HBO), Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face (Peacock), Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary (ABC), Sarah Snook in Succession (HBO)
Clockwise from left: Emma D’Arcy in House Of The Dragon (HBO), Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face (Peacock), Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary (ABC), Sarah Snook in Succession (HBO)
Graphic: Rebecca Fassola

With the 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations just around the corner—they’ll be announced on July 12, and the show takes place on September 18—The A.V Club is breaking down this year’s contenders in some key races. After tackling dramas, comedies, and lead actors, we turn our attention to two more big categories: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Advertisement

Two-time winner Zendaya is absent from the ballot because no new Euphoria episodes premiered during the eligibility period, so Succession’s Sarah Snook figures to be the frontrunner on the drama side after her excellent turn in the show’s final season. In the comedy category, returning nominees Rachel Brosnahan (for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Quinta Brunson (for Abbott Elementary) face stiff competition from a couple of buzzy new entrants. The A.V. Club has picked out some strong possibilities, wild cards, and performers who should (but sadly won’t) be nominated. And be sure to check out our reactions to all of this year’s nominees next week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

Top contender (drama): Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon

Top contender (drama): Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon

Princess Rhaenyra Is Summoned By Queen Alicent | House of the Dragon | HBO

As upsetting as it was to lose Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen after only five episodes on House Of The Dragon, Emma D’Arcy took up the mantle like a champion with their singularly electrifying performance. The nonbinary star has previously spoken about the disappointment of having no choice but to get slotted into a gendered category. Hopefully, the Television Academy will take those notes in the future.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

Top contender (drama): Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Top contender (drama): Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

BTS: Becoming Shauna | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME

Mark it, dude: Melanie Lynskey is about to get back-to-back nods for her great turn in Yellowjackets. Her portrayal of adult Shauna in Showtime’s thriller continued to evolve (and get creepier) in season two, so there’s no doubt voters will recognize that. (And for what it’s worth, Tawny Cypress [as adult Taissa] gives another Yellowjackets performance that would ideally make the cut.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

Top contender (drama): Sophie Nélisse, Yellowjackets

Top contender (drama): Sophie Nélisse, Yellowjackets

Shauna Lashes Out & the Adults Let Loose | Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 7 Exclusive | SHOWTIME

The most compelling timeline in Yellowjackets’ second season was the teen one in the woods. And the best storyline from that centered on the mystery of what the hell happened to Shauna’s baby. The tragic outcome wasn’t surprising, and neither was Sophie Nélisse’s gutting depiction of how Shauna processed everything. She captures rage, depression, guilt, and sadness, so it’s no wonder Nélisse is a top contender for a potential Emmy nod this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Top contender (drama): Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Top contender (drama): Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

The Last of Us HBO: S1E2 - If She Twitches Scene

Bella Ramsey made an immediate impact with their Game Of Thrones performance, but The Last Of Us gave them their much-deserved spotlight. And boy, did Ramsey deliver. In HBO’s video-game adaptation, they go toe-to-toe with Pedro Pascal for a poignant yet fun performance. Like D’Arcy, Ramsey’s nomination would be one of the first for nonbinary actors.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

Top contender (drama): Sarah Snook, Succession

Top contender (drama): Sarah Snook, Succession

Shiv talk to Logan on the phone |Succession S4 EP3

Sarah Snook has rightfully submitted herself in the Lead Actress category this year instead of Supporting, where she earned two nominations. No one deserves from Succession deserves a trophy more than Snook, who took Shiv Roy to unfathomable highs and lows as her character dealt with the collapse of her family and democracy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Top contender (drama): Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Top contender (drama): Imelda Staunton, The Crown

The Crown | Season 5 Official Trailer | Netflix

The Television Academy loves The Crown. Netflix’s Royal drama has been an Emmy favorite every season, with former Queen Elizabeth portrayers Claire Foy and Olivia Colman each winning the award. Imelda Staunton will definitely get a nod this time, even if she doesn’t come home with a win. (And at least she has another shot with the show’s upcoming final season.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

Wild card (drama): Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Wild card (drama): Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale: Inside The Episode | Season 5 Ep.10 “Safe” | Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale has lost its awards-magnet sheen over the years, but season five felt like a return to form in many ways. With that in mind, there’s a good chance voters will turn back to previous winner Elisabeth Moss, who delivered a breathtaking performance as June Osborne.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

Should but won’t be nominated (drama): Katja Herbers, Evil

Should but won’t be nominated (drama): Katja Herbers, Evil

Evil | “The Demon Of The Road” (S3, E4) | Behind The Scenes | Paramount+

When will the Television Academy take a delirious, beautifully crafted horror show like Evil seriously? It’s about time Robert and Michelle King’s series is considered. And no performer on Evil deserves more praise than Katja Herbers. In the third season, Herbers is better than ever, catapulting Dr. Kristen Bouchard further into the depths of good vs. evil. Hopefully, voters take notice sooner rather than later, because who knows when the show will return.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Top contender (comedy): Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Top contender (comedy): Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dead to Me: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are a tour-de-force combination in Dead To Me’s last season. Sadly, with the limited number of nominees this year, it’s unlikely both will get a shoutout, so our vote goes to Applegate, who gives a deeply emotional and cathartic turn as Jen deals with the fallout of the accident.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

Top contender (comedy): Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Top contender (comedy): Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Midge’s Late Night TV Set Finale | The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel | Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wrapped up after five seasons earlier this year, which means that, for the fifth time in a row, Rachel Brosnahan should expect to pick up a nomination for her spectacular performance. She won for the first season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s series, and while the quality of the show has ebbed and flowed, Brosnahan has remained consistently great.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Top contender (comedy): Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Top contender (comedy): Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

The Gifted Program Is Causing Problems - Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary has achieved a remarkable feat for a network sitcom in today’s streaming era. Two seasons in, ABC’s comedy is a favorite to score big at this year’s Emmys and will surely nab an Outstanding Lead Actress nomination for series creator Quinta Brunson. (While she got a nod last year, she lost out to Jean Smart for Hacks.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Top contender (comedy): Elle Fanning, The Great

Top contender (comedy): Elle Fanning, The Great

The Great Season 3 | Official Trailer | Hulu

Elle Fanning somehow elevated her already luminous performance as Catherine the Great in The Great’s third season. With its release window being so close to the Emmys cutoff deadline, there’s a higher chance she’ll secure a spot (unlike, say, the equally deserving Devery Jacobs, but more on that in a minute). The Great’s midseason twist meant Fanning took center stage this time, and it’s why her co-star Nicholas Hoult is a wild card. Plus, there’s little chance her powerful performance will be overlooked after she already scored an Emmy nod last year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Top contender (comedy): Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Top contender (comedy): Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Poker Face | Solving a Ruthless Lottery-Winner Murder Case

As delightful and intriguing as Rian Johnson’s Poker Face is, it just wouldn’t land without its star. Natasha Lyonne owns the show with her performance as human lie detector/private investigator Charlie Cale, more than holding her own while facing off against some very notable actors in cameo appearances.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Top contender (comedy): Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Top contender (comedy): Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Mabel’s Final Goodbye - Scene | Reservation Dogs | FX

Everyone on Reservation Dogs deserves far more recognition than they receive. The entire ensemble, including Paulina Alexis, was sublime in the second season. But if any actor has a chance to dip into the spotlight, it’s Devery Jacobs, who gave a stellar performance and also co-wrote one of this round’s finest episodes, “Mabel,” about Elora’s grandmother passing away.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Wild card (comedy): Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Wild card (comedy): Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Wednesday Addams Being The Ultimate Mood | Wednesday | Netflix

It’s challenging to pick only one wild card for this category because there are a lot of worthy performers, like The Other Two’s Heléne Yorke and Somebody Somewhere’s Bridget Everett. However, let’s not forget one of the buzziest shows of the past year. Wednesday’s star might stand out as a potential nominee over the others because, let’s face it, Jenna Ortega is the reason the show caught on. Even if every voter didn’t watch the series, they definitely watched Ortega’s Wednesday Addams dance—and that might be enough.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Should but won’t be nominated (comedy): Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest

Should but won’t be nominated (comedy): Charlotte Nicdao, Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Charlotte Nicdao is a breath of fresh air in Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest and has become the MVP in a cast that includes Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, and David Hornsby (no easy feat). She’s invariably hilarious as engineer Poppy Li, who in season three becomes the co-partner at GrimPop, but hits some convincing emotional notes, too. Still, Mythic Quest didn’t receive any primetime Emmy nominations for its first two seasons, so it’s unlikely the Academy will take notice now.

Advertisement

18 / 18