Emmys 2023: Top 16 contenders for Lead Actress nominations

With the 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations just around the corner—they’ll be announced on July 12, and the show takes place on September 18—The A.V Club is breaking down this year’s contenders in some key races. After tackling dramas, comedies, and lead actors, we turn our attention to two more big categories: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.



Two-time winner Zendaya is absent from the ballot because no new Euphoria episodes premiered during the eligibility period, so Succession’s Sarah Snook figures to be the frontrunner on the drama side after her excellent turn in the show’s final season. In the comedy category, returning nominees Rachel Brosnahan (for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Quinta Brunson (for Abbott Elementary) face stiff competition from a couple of buzzy new entrants. The A.V. Club has picked out some strong possibilities, wild cards, and performers who should (but sadly won’t) be nominated. And be sure to check out our reactions to all of this year’s nominees next week.