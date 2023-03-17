6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon team up in Boston Strangler

Boston Strangler | Official Trailer | Hulu

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Matt Ruskin’s crime drama Boston Strangler follows reporter Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), who broke the story on the city’s serial killer in the 1960s alongside colleague Jean Cole (Carrie Coon). While covering the case, the duo also challenged sexism and corruption. The cast includes Bill Camp, David Dastmalchian, and Alessandro Nivola. The A.V. Club’s review publishes this week.

2. Bob Odenkirk moves from Better Call Saul to Lucky Hank

Lucky Hank Starring Bob Odenkirk | Official Trailer | AMC+

AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.: Bob Odenkirk can’t stay away from our TV screens, and we’re grateful for that. The actor wrapped a career-defining turn on Better Call Saul last year and is ready for his next AMC project. Created by Paul Lieberstein (a former producer and star of The Office) and Aaron Zelman (The Killing, Silicon Valley) Lucky Hank is based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man. The show follows Odenkirk’s Hank Deveraux Jr., an English professor undergoing a midlife crisis that impacts his marriage. Mireille Enos, Cedric Yarborough, Suzanne Cryer, and Diedrich Bader co-star. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

Most of the show’s plot exists between existential beard strokes, everything simmering and bobbing along with Odenkirk in his peppery stew of midlife malaise. The kind of Updike and DeLillo. And, yes, of George Saunders, who shows up in episode two, played by Brian Huskey.

3. Donald Glover creates a show about music stans with Swarm



Swarm - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Friday, Prime Video, 12:01 a.m.: Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, Swarm premiered at SXSW and now arrives on Prime Video. Dominique Fishback plays Dre, a young woman obsessed with a fictional pop star (think Beyoncé) with a fanbase called “The Swarm.” The show dives into the unexpectedly dark turns in Dre’s life as she gets involved in the fandom. Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, Kiersey Clemons, Paris Jackson, and Rory Culkin co-star.

4. Catch a disastrous Class Of ’07 reunion on Prime Video

Class of ‘07 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: It’s always apparently a good time for an apocalyptic TV show. Prime Video jumps on the trend with Class Of ’07, a comedy about a tidal wave hitting an island during a 10-year high school reunion. The group of women stuck there struggle to survive as the end of the world approaches. But first they have to untangle old dramas that caused their friendships to fall apart.

5. Extrapolations scratches the itch for star-studded anthologies

Extrapolations — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: There aren’t many good things about Extrapolations, Scott Z. Burns’ new climate change anthology, except for its cast. Despite its inconsistent and bloated eight episodes, the show at least boasts a terrific ensemble, including Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs, Sienna Miller, Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Tahar Rahim, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, and Gemma Chan. If you’re in the mood to watch all these actors try their darndest to save a TV show, Extrapolations is ... there.

6. Matthew McConaughey takes on Agent Elvis

AGENT ELVIS | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Priscilla Presley and John Eddie are behind the animated comedy Agent Elvis, which arrives five days after Elvis was shut out at the Oscars. The show follows, yes, Elvis Presley, a secret government spy who battles dark forces threatening the country while keeping his King of Rock ‘n’ Roll status intact. Matthew McConaughey voices the lead role, but we’re unsure if/when he’ll let go of the accent. Priscilla Presley plays herself, and the voice cast includes Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Don Cheadle, and Niecy Nash-Betts.