What's on TV this week—St. Denis Medical, Say Nothing, Cross Plus, Bad Sisters returns and Emilia Pérez hits streaming.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, November 10 to Thursday, November 14. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

St. Denis Medical (NBC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.)

The team behind Superstore cooked up this wholesome mockumentary, which takes place in the ER of an underfunded hospital and follows its overworked staff. The impressive ensemble includes the likes of Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, David Alan Grier, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review of the show.

Say Nothing (FX on Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s acclaimed book, Say Nothing chronicles The Troubles in Northern Ireland, centering largely on two sisters (played by Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe) who become key players in the IRA. Anthony Boyle and Josh Finan co-star. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club‘s review:

Something about the production (it could be the reliance on a score that, at times, double-underlines the tick-tock drama and trauma these people are absorbing) doesn’t quite suck you in like the book does, even as it deploys well-choreographed, high-octane chases and attempts to stick faithfully to the source material.

Cross (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

James Patterson’s popular Alex Cross novel series gets the TV treatment thanks to Prime Video. In the show, Aldis Hodge portrays the titular forensic psychologist and detective, who chases a serial killer while balancing being a father and husband. The cast also features Isaiah Mustafa, Melody Hurd, Alona Tal, and Ryan Eggold. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Wednesday.

More newbies

Larger Than Life: Reign Of The Boy Bands (Paramount+, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Boy band fans, take note. In the Tamra Davis-directed Larger Than Life, the members, musicians, and managers of N’Sync, New Kids On The Block, Backstreet Boys, and other groups dive into the ups and downs of meteoric fame.

Emilia Pérez (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Jacques Audiard’s new film Emilia Pérez makes its way to Netflix. The musical crime caper (which stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascón, and Edgar Ramirez) depicts a Mexican lawyer who is offered an unusual job: helping a cartel boss retire and transition into a woman. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

Other picks

Hot Frosty (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Nothing screams Christmas romance like a snowman you made coming to life, right? That’s just what happens to Kathy (Lacey Chabert) in Hot Frosty when her frozen creation becomes a very handsome man named Jack (Dustin Milligan). Katy Mixon, Joe Lo Truglio, Chris Robinson, and Lauren Holly co-star.

The Day Of The Jackal (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

In this modern, loose adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s famed novel, a ruthless British assassin (Eddie Redmayne) and an intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) tasked with capturing him engage in a cat-and-mouse chase across Europe. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review of the new series.

Can’t miss recaps

The Penguin (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

The Franchise (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Monday, 10 p.m.)

High Potential (ABC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Ending soon

My Brilliant Friend (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m., series finale)

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m., season finale)

Where’s Wanda? (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., season one finale)

Frasier (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two finale)