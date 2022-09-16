Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 16, to Sunday, September 18. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Los Espookys scares up laughs in season two

Los Espookys Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.: After a long three-year wait, the irreverent comedy Los Espookys returns for its six-episode second season. Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen, the show follows a kooky group of friends who transform their love of horror into a peculiar, thriving business that’s not without its problems. Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio, Isabella Rossellini, and Kim Petras will all appear this time around.



2. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in Do Revenge

Do Revenge | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson continues her Netflix journey after the 2019 rom-com Someone Great, except her new film Do Revenge is anything but romantic. Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke lead as two high school students and unlikely friends. When the popular Drea becomes the subject of a viral video, she teams up with outcast Eleanor to seek revenge on her ex-boyfriend. Nothing bonds people more than going after their bullies, right? The cast includes Sophie Turner, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, and Eliza Bennett.

3. Fate: The Winx Saga returns for a sophomore batch

Fate: The Winx Saga | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Based on Nickelodean’s Winx Club, Netflix’s fantasy teen drama Fate: The Winx Saga follows Bloom Peters (Abigail Cowen), a fairy with fire powers who enrolls in a magical boarding school and begins to learn more about her past. Meanwhile, ancient creatures called the Burned Ones return to threaten everyone’s lives.

4. Goodnight Mommy takes us into the spooky season

Goodnight Mommy - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: We’ve got two weeks until October, but that doesn’t mean you can’t kick off your horror journey early with Goodnight Mommy. The remake of the 2014 Austrian film chronicles twin brothers who visit their mother (Naomi Watts) after a reconstructive surgery ends with her face wrapped in bandages. It quickly becomes clear that something is awfully wrong with her. Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and Peter Hermann also star.

5. Netflix launches South African drama The Brave Ones

The Brave Ones | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Directed by Akin Omotoso, Netflix’s South African original series The Brave Ones is about an all-mighty goddess who’s reincarnated as a modern young woman—and has to harness her divine powers to avenge her sister’s death.

6. Seal Team drops a sixth season

SEAL Team Season 6 Trailer

Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.: The CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama Seal Team is back for its sixth season. The series follows an elite sub-unit of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Development Group as they undertake dangerous missions worldwide. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, AJ Buckley, and Jessica Paré round out the ensemble.