Women Talking, Sarah Polley’s festival-favorite drama about a group of women in a secluded religious colony who become aware of a grave and violent injustice levied against them, surprised many this week when it nabbed a nod for Best Picture at the Academy Award nominations ceremony. But the carefully constructed film, anchored by a tight script and unsparing performances, warrants recognition on a high level, and a new exclusive clip from the film only cements that.

In the two-minute scene, the eponymous women have long since accepted the horrors they’ve experienced from the men in their colony— now, all that remains is a decision. Stay and fight to reformulate the home they’ve always known, or leave with their children for a safer harbor?

“Would it be a good idea, before we list the pros and cons of staying and fighting, to talk about exactly what it is we’re fighting for?” Ona (Rooney Mara) asks as the women of the colony debate their fate in the barn.

The first response comes from Salome (Claire Foy), who seems almost frustrated by the question about a motive she sees patently: “We’re fighting for our safety and for our freedom from attacks.”

“But what would that mean to us?” Ona continues on.

As Ona muses on how they could best state their case, two younger members of the colony giggle together in the hay, expressing frustration over the arduous, lengthy decision process. The brief moment highlights the discrepancy between the younger and older members of the colony, and how they’re internalizing the collective trauma recently brought to light. How can the female elders protect their younger counterparts, and teach them to protect themselves while still allowing them moments of levity and innocence?

Women Talking is in theaters everywhere now.