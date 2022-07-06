Lynda Carter is here to let everyone know that Wonder Woman is a protector of all women, not just cisgender women.

After recent comments from singer Macy Gray and Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler which utilize anti-trans rhetoric, the Wonder Woman actor went to Twitter to re-center the activism for Roe v. Wade on fighting the courts and away from blaming trans women.

“I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women,” says Carter in a tweet. “They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around the country.”

Earlier this week, Better Midler tweeted that cisgender women were no longer called women, but terms like “birthing people” for the inclusion of trans people when it comes to discussions of reproductive rights. After backlash, Midler made a statement via Twitter that she had “no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what [she] said.”

“It was about the same old shit women—ALL WOMEN— have been putting up with since the cavemen,” said Midler in a follow up tweet. “Even then, men got top billing. But seriously, folks, if anyone who read that tweet thinks I have anything but love for any marginalized people, go to Wikipedia and type in my name.”

The First Wives Club actor continued, “I’ve fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember. Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people I have always supported and adored, so be it.”

For years, Carter has been an outspoken ally for the LGBTQ+ community. The 1970s icon has previously been a Grand Marshall for the Phoenix Pride Parade, the New York Pride Parade, the Capital Pride Parade and for the D.C. AIDS Walk. At the beginning of this year’s Pride Month, Carter spoke on Twitter about the importance of Wonder Woman to the queer community.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” tweeted Carter. She added: “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”