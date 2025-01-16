You's final season stalks April release date Joe Goldberg is coming back to terrorize New York.

Watch out, women of New York (or anyone who so much as glances at them the wrong way): Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is coming back to the Big Apple. You, Netflix’s premiere show about keeping people in a soundproof fish tank in the basement, is returning to the streamer for its fifth and final season. Per a new teaser, the stalking will officially commence April 24.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the season’s actual plot, but it does include the rather hilarious suggestion that Joe’s one true love has been the basement cage all along. It’s “the one thing that has always been there” for him, which is technically true because, well, he’s killed everyone else who’s tried.

The season’s official logline reads, “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.” This guy just can’t settle down, can he? Per Tudum, the new installment will see the character contend with both his new wife’s (Charlotte Ritchie) siblings (brothers played by Pete Ploszek and Griffin Matthews and twins played by Anna Camp), as well as a hot new bombshell played by Madeline Brewer. Hopefully, he’ll also finally have a meet-cute with the NYPD this season—at this point, he’s got to be one of the city’s more prolific serial killers.

Also joining the cast are Natasha Behnam as Dominique, b as Phoenix, Tom Francis as Clayton, and Baby Reindeer‘s Nava Mau as Detective Marquez.