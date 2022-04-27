6. Ruth is in revenge mode. Will she actually kill Javier?

6. Ruth is in revenge mode. Will she actually kill Javier?

If Ozark hasn’t been building up to Ruth Langmore supremacy, what is even the point? She started as a rookie and Marty’s apprentice, but has climbed her way up and transformed into a smart and resourceful businesswoman. Her character development has been one of the show’s biggest assets. It looks like, ideally, Ruth would be poised to take over as the new criminal kingpin, especially if the Byrdes get out of town. It also looks like she’s in deep revenge mode now, and no one can really blame her.

She was barely moving on from her boyfriend Ben’s (Tom Pelphrey) death when she stumbled upon her beloved cousin Wyatt’s dead body. She is enraged and wants to kill Javier, even though Marty begs her not to. She doesn’t normally act in haste, but the trailer shows Ruth shooting Javi. Is it just nifty editing, or does Ruth really take the enemy out? And what will a possible murderous spree mean for her? Ruth is more than capable of leading the casino, Darlene’s farm, or anything else thrown her way. But here’s hoping she gets to escape the Ozarks, and live a relatively peaceful life instead. [Saloni Gajjar]

And now for fun, let’s revisit her screaming match with Marty when he’s trying to stop her from killing Javi in the season 4A finale: