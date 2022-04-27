On April 29, Ozark, one of Netflix’s biggest original series, officially bids farewell after four seasons by dropping its last batch of episodes. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the crime drama’s primary star is… well, its blue-tinged lighting, honestly. So burning question number one: Must almost every shot be either darkly lit or under a cobalt haze? We’re kidding. Sort of.
The show follows the Byrde family, who move from Chicago to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican cartel and create utter chaos in their wake, and boasts a cast including Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Julia Garner, who rightfully won two Emmys for playing Ruth Langmore. As the show wraps up its run with seven final episodes, here are The A.V. Club’s most pressing questions.