On August 5, MTV Entertainment Studios announced that, despite the COVID-related delays that affected the most recent season, South Park isn’t going anywhere. In fact, this latest agreement ensures that co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone get at least five more seasons on Comedy Central, in addition to 14(!) movies set to premiere on Paramount+.



As staggering as that number sounds, it’s not like cable’s longest-running scripted series (and the longest-running animated series outside of The Simpsons) hasn’t been gradually expanding its universe ever since “Cartman Gets An Anal Probe” debuted 24 years ago. While Parker and Stone initially focused on the elementary school-age foursome of Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick, they’ve since lived up to the show’s title by exploring every nook and cranny of the town itself, including its supporting characters. As early as season five, Butters was getting his very own episode, and Stan’s father Randy—once a vaguely incompetent side character—has now become a fan favorite thanks to his series of increasingly bizarre (and morally reprehensible) life decisions. At this point, he plays as big a part in the show as the boys do. There have been storylines centered on clergymen, educators, sentient grapes—the list goes on.

So when it comes to narrowing down which characters (or, in some cases, sets of characters) might be at the center of one of the 14 upcoming films, there’s no shortage of colorful personalities to choose from. And because pretty much anyone from the show could work, we gave ourselves some additional criteria. As much as we’d love to see (and will in all likelihood get) a movie revolving around a character like Randy, he’s been the focal point of numerous episodes, as well as one of two specials that Parker and Stone created during the pandemic in lieu of a traditional season. Simply put, when you add up all of their screen time and storylines, many characters from South Park have more or less already gotten their own movie. We also tried to stick with people (and creatures) who could easily fit into already-existing cinematic templates.

Who would you put at the center of a South Park movie? Let us know in the comments. (Or we could just all settle for a Rob Schneider vehicle.)