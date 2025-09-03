Kathryn Bigelow goes nuclear in A House Of Dynamite teaser
The Oscar winner's first film in eight years will premiere October 24 on Netflix.Photo: Eros Hoagland/Netflix
Kathryn Bigelow will not dial down the intensity for her first film in eight years. In fact—despite her previous subjects including bomb defusing in Iraq, the assassination of Osama bin Laden, and the Detroit Uprising—A House Of Dynamite may be her most intense film yet. The tension is present even in the teaser trailer as a lit-up sign blinks from DEFCON 4 to DEFCON 2 to DEFCON 1, cutting to the actors’ stunned, scared faces and Rebecca Ferguson wiping away a tear at her workstation.