Kathryn Bigelow goes nuclear in A House Of Dynamite teaser

Kathryn Bigelow will not dial down the intensity for her first film in eight years. In fact—despite her previous subjects including bomb defusing in Iraq, the assassination of Osama bin Laden, and the Detroit Uprising—A House Of Dynamite may be her most intense film yet. The tension is present even in the teaser trailer as a lit-up sign blinks from DEFCON 4 to DEFCON 2 to DEFCON 1, cutting to the actors’ stunned, scared faces and Rebecca Ferguson wiping away a tear at her workstation.

“When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond,” reads Netflix’s logline for A House Of Dynamite. “I grew up in an era when hiding under your school desk was considered the go-to protocol for surviving an atomic bomb. Today, the danger has only escalated. Multiple nations possess enough nuclear weapons to end civilisation within minutes. And yet, there’s a kind of collective numbness—a quiet normalization of the unthinkable,” Bigelow said in a statement (via Tudum). “I wanted to make a film that confronts this paradox—to explore the madness of a world that lives under the constant shadow of annihilation, yet rarely speaks of it.”

A House Of Dynamite premiered Tuesday at the Venice Film Festival, garnering positive early reviews. In addition to Ferguson, the film also stars Idris Elba, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, with appearances from several other familiar faces like Renée Elise Goldsberry and Kaitlyn Dever. A House Of Dynamite will open in select theaters globally on October 10 before debuting October 24 on Netflix.