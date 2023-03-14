Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

A League Of Their Own will end with a four-episode final season

The news of a shortened follow-up season comes after months of negotiations with Amazon

By
Gabrielle Sanchez
Comments (7)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A League Of Their Own
A League Of Their Own
Image: Anne Marie Fox/Prime Video

Expectant fans have waited months for any news on the continuance of Amazon’s series adaptation of A League Of Their Own. After the first season aired in the fall of last year, there’s been little news on if the show would receive a second season renewal—until now. After months of negotiations, Amazon has offered showrunners Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson a four-episode second, and final, season.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Oscar nomination in the most Jamie Lee Curtis way
February 1, 2023
Tony Hale talks Veep, Arrested Development, and more
November 4, 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the delay in the renewal announcement was the result of Amazon’s renegotiations with Sony Pictures Television over the show’s licensing fee, as well as working out new deals with the actors due to the truncated season, which will be half the size of the first.

The first season of the show, based on the original 1992 Geena Davis film, delved deeper into issues surrounding gender, sexuality, and race. Broad City’s Jacobson stars in A League Of Their Own alongside D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field, Nick Offerman, and Kate Berlant. Prior to her death in 2018, Jacobson says film director Penny Marshall gave her blessing for the updated series.

Advertisement

Graham, who’s also working on fellow Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six, shares a pointed statement about the truncated season offer.

“The one thing I’ll say at this moment: #ALeagueOfTheirOwn is not a small or niche show,” Graham writes on Twitter. “The audience is domestic, but our understanding is that it’s very big. It has outperformed many other shows that have been renewed. Journalists, please stop reinforcing the narrative that POC/Queer shows are inherently niche or small if you don’t have data. That narrative is racist and homophobic and all the other stuff. Please cover these things with some thought and care.”

NewsNewswire