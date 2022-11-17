Henry Cavill’s Superman is back on the table at the newly minted DC Studios, but what about Lois Lane? In a new interview with Variety, Amy Adams says she hasn’t heard anything yet about returning to the role she’s played since 2013's Man Of Steel.

“They haven’t spoken to me about it,” Adams says. “If it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I’ll support whatever direction they go.”

Of course, the DC franchise is undergoing a refresh after shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery, and DC Studio co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have only been on the job for a couple of weeks. The new executives are starting their tenure by plotting out an 8 to 10-year plan for future comic adaptations, and it is unclear what else will be carried over from the previous movies and shows.

“I’m thrilled for [Cavill],” Adams tells Variety. “He’s such a wonderful Superman, so I’m very excited for him.”

One of the many dramatic reveals from the four-hour runtime of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was that Lois was pregnant. In a 2021 conversation with Vanity Fair, the director shared that this plot point had been disputed by Warner Bros. brass back in 2017 before he ultimately delivered his complete vision. Snyder had planned an extensive arc that would involve Lois and Superman’s son growing up to become another Batman, following the demise of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne.

It’s early days, but fans are already optimistic about the future of DC Studios, with Cavill and Jason Momoa teasing big plans. The former has shared that he wants to play a more “joyful” version of Superman, but we’ll likely have to wait a while to see if that includes his relationship with Adams’ Lois.