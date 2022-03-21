Despite their popular image as gentle, slovenly barnyard animals, actual pigs are no joke. Over the past few years, we’ve heard of boars mugging Shakira, sacking Rome like snuffly Visigoths, and stealing laptops while runaway pigs have given Sam Neill nearly as much trouble as any pesky dinosaur.

It’s because of this reputation for daring action and, uh, pigheadedness that we bring you the story of two fearsome dirt hogs fighting off a bear without being all that surprised that such a feat is possible.



In a Ring video captured last Thursday by New Milford, Connecticut’s Rebecca Shaw and Kevin David, we see a black bear approach two pigs’ fenced-in home in an attempt to either adorably steal their stocks of honey or, more realistically, rip them apart and feast on their steaming entrails.

As soon as the bear climbs down into the sty, the big pig watching it approach rams it into one part of the fence and then another like a furious, four-legged pro wrestler. When the bear tries to regroup, a second pig emerges from an enclosure to chase the interloper into a corner. Knowing it’s been defeated, the bear then grumbles for a bit and looks for an opportunity to get the hell out of the pigs’ territory. Once everyone’s been separated again, the bear mills around trying to, we guess, soothe its ego, and contemplate how its plan of attack went so horribly wrong.

David, who sent the video to the local News 8 station, explained that these two very tough pigs are named Hammy and Mary and are doing fine after the run-in. “They’re some heavy pigs and we’re pretty sure that bear is still a cub,” he said.

Speaking to NBC Connecticut, Shaw spoke highly of her pigs’ bravery: “I am very proud of them because Hammy, the little one especially, he’s afraid of his own shadow and the way he came charging out when he seen Mary tussling with the bear ... He was like ‘oh no, no way, get out.’”



Fortunately, none of the trio were hurt in the encounter. Well, physically at least. We imagine the bear will be laughed at by all its bear friends for years and years to come once this video starts to circulate on the ursine internet.

[via HuffPost]



