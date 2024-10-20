Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu, other very famous people join Prime Video's video game show Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, and more will voice characters in Prime Video video game anthology show Secret Level.

In case you were wondering whether Amazon intended to drop a bit of cash on its upcoming existing-video-games-turned-into-short-films anthology series Secret Level, look no further than the voice cast list that Prime Video rolled out for the show at Comic-Con this afternoon: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, and Kevin Hart are all hanging out at the top of this thing, apparently very excited to voice characters from popular video games. (And also video games that were so unpopular that they’ve already been canceled and pulled from availability in the time the show was developing; hey, Concord!)

The anthology format of the show—adopted, presumably, from creator Tim Miller’s earlier Love, Death + Robots—obviously makes big casting gets like this a little easier, since it’s typically a one-and-done commitment. (It probably also helps that there are so many parts that you can perhaps toss one to a very famous actor’s kid to help sweeten the deal; we can’t help but notice that Patrick Schwarzenegger and Heaven Hart have both also been set to appear on the show.) Other names on the list include Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey, and Michael Beach, so, yeah, stacked list.

What the cast list does not include is any indication of who any of these people will be playing. The list of announced franchises that Secret Level will be tackling is a mixture of the eclectic (Pac-Man, indie darling Spelunky) and the corporately obligatory (Amazon’s own New World: Aeternum.) It also includes some established tabletop gaming brands, including shorts set in the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer 40K, plus games like Sifu, The Outer Worlds, Mega Man, Armored Core, and more.. We’re genuinely curious to see where, say, Arnie ended up; he’s probably not playing Pac-Man, but we can continue to live in hope. We’ll know more when Secret Level debuts on Prime Video on December 10.