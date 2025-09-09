Amazon wants to buy Ballerina Overdrive, an action film with no relation to John Wick
Despite crediting David Leitch as a producer and sporting a very similar title to John Wick's latest installment, the film supposedly has nothing to do with the franchise.
Ballerinas have really danced their way into the action film spotlight this year. Just three months after the release of From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina, Amazon is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Ballerina Overdrive, a film with a very, very similar (but mercifully shorter) title. The two films share another key similarity: Ballerina Overdrive was produced by David Leitch, who helped launch the John Wick franchise in 2014 and executive produced its three subsequent films, as well as spin-off TV series The Continental. While Leitch isn’t credited as a producer on Ballerina, that film is very much a part of the John Wick universe, as its full title hammers over the heads of anyone who may have missed the connection.