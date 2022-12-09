As the year draws to a close and the 2023 Oscars loom, we’ve reached that awards season sweet spot. Enough nominations are in from early awards shows to see how things are taking shape. And several major awards shows will unveil nominees in the coming weeks to help solidify the field. Now that we’ve made predictions and picks for best lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, director, and picture, let’s dig into the category for which those possibilities are particularly endless: leading actress.

That this category has more contenders than the others we’ve broken down isn’t exactly a surprise. Go back through Oscar nominations announcements past and you’ll find more cries of “snub!” are reserved for leading ladies. Our 2022 competitors include past winners (like Cate Blanchett and Olivia Colman), buzzworthy breakouts (Taylor Russell is the future), and actors who should definitely be Oscar nominees by now (our Michelle Yeoh campaign has been in place since March).

