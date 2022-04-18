It’s been two years since AMC’s Better Call Saul last graced our television screens. Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the Breaking Bad spin-off has become a critically acclaimed and fan-favorite drama. Deservedly so, since it’s far superior to the original. The show is Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) backstory as he slowly sheds being Jimmy McGill in favor of the goofy, dubious, but talented lawyer we know and love. As seen in season five, Saul’s wife (!), Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), is officially part of most of his schemes now.



In season six, the two unsurprisingly make more unscrupulous plans. Kim is on a revenge mission to derail her former boss Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) reputation and convinces her husband to play along. As seen in this exclusive clip from the sixth season premiere, “Carrot And Stick,” Saul receives a call that he and Kim have been expecting apparently. A client is freaking out, but he manages to calm him down, and the two share some sneaky smiles.

Could it be related to Saul’s long-simmering Sandpiper lawsuit, a case that directly impacts Howard too? After all, Saul is looking to bribe whoever it is with a wad of cash, or as he dubs it, a “spoonful of sugar.” Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long to find out what, exactly, the couple is brewing.

Elsewhere in the two-episode premiere, Nacho (Michael Mando) goes on the run after aiding with Lalo Salamanca’s (Tony Dalton) failed assassination attempt. The show’s ensemble also includes Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Kerry Condon, and Eileen Fogarty. In case you missed it, Breaking Bad’s lead duo Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise the roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman at some point before Better Call Saul wraps.

Better Call Saul returns for the first half of its sixth and final season, consisting of seven episodes, on April 18. The remaining six episodes will begin airing on July 11 on AMC. All we sincerely ask is that Kim Wexler survives.