Easily at the top of Hollywood’s “Chris Barometer,” Chris Pine recently fell into something many of us have experienced: unknowingly having plans. When news broke during Paramount’s Investors Day that a fourth Star Trek movie was ready to take flight, much of the original cast of the J.J. Abrams reboot film series heard at the same time as everyone else—including Captain Kirk himself.

“Well, what’s going on with Star Trek is frankly, I don’t know,” said Pine in a recent interview with IndieWire. “When the announcement was made at the shareholders’ thing, I didn’t know that they were doing that. I don’t think anybody did.”

Apparently, the main team of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, and John Cho were all left out of the captain’s log. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the main cast of the rebooted films were unaware of the film at time of the Paramount Investor’s Day and that they were being used as part of the deal.

Yet, Pine seems to be more than on board with the next film now that he’s well... aware of it. After being the first to enter early negotiations, Pine voiced his excitement on working with the fourth Star Trek’s director, Matt Shakman. Known for directing Disney+ MCU hit WandaVision, Shakman joins previous directors J.J. Abrams and Fast and Furious’ Justin Lin in crafting the world around the USS Enterprise.

“I met Matt Shakman, the director,” Pine said. “He’s a super-cool guy, very smart, I like him a great deal.”



As to what the space crew will be getting up to this time around is just as mysterious to us as it is to the All The Old Knives actor. “I know there’s a script out there somewhere and I’m waiting to see it,” revealed Pine. “Looking forward to reading it. I love the group. I love the team. I love the world. Happy to go to work.”

For the fourth installment, Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires are writing the script, based off an earlier draft from Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson. The film is expected to start production soon, with a release date set up for December 22, 2023.