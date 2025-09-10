HBO summons showrunner and writers for its Conjuring TV series

The Warrens aren't joining the afterlife just yet. HBO Max is pushing a Conjuring television series closer to our realm.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  September 9, 2025 | 9:21pm
Last Rites? Yeah, right. Following the massive opening weekend of The Conjuring: Last Rites, Warner Bros. is jumping back into bed with the Warrens, who will promptly ask the Warner brothers to leave, for the Warrens are a pious, devoted Catholic couple. Regardless of sleeping arrangements, per Variety, The Conjuring TV series has made small but noticeable movement, the kind that leads a homeowner to ask, “Was there always a TV writer there?” Moving at an Annabelle’s pace since its 2023 announcement, HBO is now speeding up development, hiring a showrunner, Nancy Won, and two writers, Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires, to get the show levitating. All three are seasoned TV writers, with Won having spent time on Jessica Jones, Supernatural, and Little Fires Everywhere, and Cameron and Squires bouncing around the MCU’s TV outpost, writing Agatha All Along and WandaVision.

The news comes after Last Rites scared up a record-breaking $194 million last weekend, making it the biggest global opening weekend for a horror movie ever. However, it’s unclear if stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will return as the dubious demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. Last Rites sets up their retirement, acting as a passing of the haunted baton to son-in-law Tony and daughter Judy. Given the box office success of what is easily the worst entry in the series, it’s likely they’ll be back, even if executive producer James Wan, who directed the first two entries and has been an hands-on producer of the following two, plans his exit. Wan delivered WB a highly profitable and consistent franchise with The Conjuring, and now, WB would reportedly like to pay him much less because his involvement in recent entries has been “limited.”

 
