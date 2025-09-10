HBO summons showrunner and writers for its Conjuring TV series The Warrens aren't joining the afterlife just yet. HBO Max is pushing a Conjuring television series closer to our realm.

Last Rites? Yeah, right. Following the massive opening weekend of The Conjuring: Last Rites, Warner Bros. is jumping back into bed with the Warrens, who will promptly ask the Warner brothers to leave, for the Warrens are a pious, devoted Catholic couple. Regardless of sleeping arrangements, per Variety, The Conjuring TV series has made small but noticeable movement, the kind that leads a homeowner to ask, “Was there always a TV writer there?” Moving at an Annabelle’s pace since its 2023 announcement, HBO is now speeding up development, hiring a showrunner, Nancy Won, and two writers, Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires, to get the show levitating. All three are seasoned TV writers, with Won having spent time on Jessica Jones, Supernatural, and Little Fires Everywhere, and Cameron and Squires bouncing around the MCU’s TV outpost, writing Agatha All Along and WandaVision.