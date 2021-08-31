Last week, rapper DaBaby met with nine leaders from HIV organizations across the S tates. During the meeting, they say he apologized for his recent comments against the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDs. In a press release from GLAAD, it’s stated they all “discussed HIV history and education, as well as the groups’ work in Black, LGBTQ, and faith communities.”

Advertisement

“DaBaby was genuinely engaged, apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect” the press statement reads.

In the wake of DaBaby’s homophobic and insensitive comments about those living with HIV and AIDs during his Rolling Loud Miami set, 16 leaders of organizations signed an open letter to the rapper, offering to provide resources and to further educate him.

“We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities,” the letter read. Additionally, DaShawn Usher, GLAAD’s associate director for communities of color said, “Together with leaders in the HIV field, we are asking for a meeting with DaBaby to educate and enlighten him, and all Americans, about the facts: HIV is preventable and with treatment, it can become undetectable and therefore untransmittable. DaBaby can be a powerful and influential voice where Black Americans need it most. We urge him to learn the facts and use his platform to share the truth that can save lives.”

The meeting held on August 25 with DaBaby included members from Black AIDS Institute, Gilead Sciences COMPASS Initiative Coordinating Centers, GLAAD, National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Positive Women’s Network-USA, Prevention Access Campaign (U=U), the Southern AIDS Coalition, and Transinclusive Group.

“The open letter to DaBaby was our way to extend him the same grace each of us would hope for. Our goal was to ‘call him in instead of calling him out.’ We believed that if he connected with Black leaders living with HIV that a space for community building and healing could be created,” the statement reads. “We are encouraged he swiftly answered our call and joined us in a meaningful dialogue and a thoughtful, educational meeting.”

It’s a surprising twist of events concerning the rapper, and definitely spurs head scratches considering the rapper posted an apology on August 2, which was later deleted on August 9. Additionally, Kanye West brought him onstage with Marilyn Manson during the Donda livestream held on the 27, in some sort of boneheaded statement on cancel culture. Following DaBaby’s Rolling Loud set, he was also dropped from numerous festival slots and airplay of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix featuring the rapper significantly decreased.