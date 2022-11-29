Before Strange World premiered over Thanksgiving weekend, we wondered whether Disney could attract audiences to an animated film that wasn’t a musical or a sequel. Now we know the answer—a resounding nope. Despite generally positive reviews, the film’s generic marketing campaign didn’t give Disney fans a compelling reason to see it in theaters and it fizzled at the box office (to be fair, none of the weekend’s new releases had stellar openings). The film earned just $18.6 million domestically and $27.8 million worldwide. Compare that to an estimated budget of $120 million and Disney is looking at a lot of red in its ledger. Even if the film somehow manages to overcome the initial disappointment and build on its numbers in the coming weeks, that’s a lot of ground to make up.

We won’t know the final take until it finishes its theatrical run, but the news already has us wondering where Strange World will eventually rank among Disney’s biggest animated bombs. In case you’re also curious, here’s a list of films that were considered flops due to underperformance at the box office in their initial theatrical runs. You may be surprised to find some beloved classics on this list; they may be considered successful now, but at the time they came out they were financial disasters. Keep in mind that these totals are based on worldwide theatrical box office and don’t include subsequent re-releases, streaming, or home video, all of which have boosted their overall take through the years. Perhaps there will come a day, maybe in the distant future, when Strange World will get its due as well.