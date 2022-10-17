“Juan Likes Rice & Chicken” (season 2, episode 2)

A sendup of David Gelb’s celebrated Jiro Dreams Of Sushi, this episode lampoons foodies and food culture. Both works explore the extremely complicated and precise process behind what appears to be incredibly simple dishes. By relocating the action from Japan to Bolivia, Documentary Now! substitutes sushi for Chicken and Rice, a core dish of Latin American cuisine. Where Jiro carefully curates each dish working with the best seafood supplies in the country, Juan selects and, hilariously, must catch each chicken he serves in his tiny restaurant. The episode captures the crisp style of contemporary documentaries, combining talking-head interviews, including Hader as a questionable food critic, and the intimate process of the preparation by Juan and his less charismatic eldest son Arturo, played with wonderful cluelessness by Armisen. The seductive photography of each dish is a technical marvel, but it’s the way the episode gets at the heart of the doc—that is, the tension between honoring and being trapped by tradition—that makes this one of the series’ best.

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi is available on Hulu.