Kate Berlant and John Early are ace comedians who are getting the spotlight in a brand new Peacock sketch comedy. Early stole the show on Search Party for five seasons and just starred in Apple TV+’s The Afterparty. Berlant, who appeared in Loki and The Good Place, will next be seen in Olivia Wilde’s anticipated film, Don’t Worry Darling. But the duo is ready to set the stage on fire, so to speak, with Would It Kill You To Laugh?

Advertisement

The hour-long feature is a one-of-a-kind special where both actors play world-renowned sitcom stars—as is their right. They led an obviously fictional— but this writer wishes were 100 percent real— TV show called He’s Gay, She’s Half-Jewish. Despite their undeniable chemistry and success, John and Kate ’s bond suffers after a public falling out and subsequent legal battle. You know, just casual stuff that happens to almost all sitcom leads. Would It Kill You To Laugh? asks the extremely vital question about all former TV stars: Where the hell are they now?

The A.V. Club is releasing exclusive images from Peacock’s sketch comedy below:

As seen in the images, Early and Berlant don’t just crush it as fake sitcom stars, they’ll also play a variety of unpredictable characters throughout the hour, with Early donning a fantastic blonde wig and Berlant draped in Christmas lights, because why not? Meredith Vieira also stars as a TV newscaster. The sketch comedy is co-produced by Early, Berlant, Andrew De Young, and A24.

Mark your calendars: Would It Kill You To Laugh premieres on Peacock on June 24.