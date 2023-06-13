Advertisement
The Fantastic Beasts alum went on to thank “everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world, and everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade-long trying and very beautiful peregrination.”

That’s one way to describe a period in which they were accused of running a gun-toting Flash-based cult, among other perturbing allegations. It’s unclear if Miller will continue to be a part of the new DC; The Flash has been described as a reset for the studio and its cinematic universe. Muschetti, for one, has said there’s no one “that can play that character as well as they did,” so given the internal support and assuming the film’s success, they may have somehow made it out of all the controversies relatively unscathed.