The Flash is finally here, after a full decade of toiling and a few felonies for its star. DC’s big bet has gotten a cautiously positive reception thus far (the film officially hits theaters June 16), but Warner Bros. Discovery has hidden Ezra Miller away from the press tour for the most part. That’s because the actor, who uses they/them pronouns, would have to answer for a number of misdeeds, abuses, and otherwise alarming tales from the past three years if they were to face the press.

And so Miller was kept far from the fray until Monday’s premiere in Los Angeles. Cinema’s Barry Allen walked the red carpet (alongside co-star Ben Affleck, his wife Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Chastain, star of Flash director Andy Muschetti’s It Chapter Two). Miller only made one brief statement at the premiere directly before the film began, mostly to thank the cast, crew, and their many supporters. That included Zack and Deborah Snyder, who originally brought Miller on for Justice League, and David Zaslav, who became head of the studio amid The Flash production and Miller’s many controversies.

Advertisement

Of the “dynamic duo” Peter Safran and James Gunn, who also took over DC during Flash’s final stages, Miller expressed gratitude “for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition.” (“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery, and we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now,” Safran said shortly after the pair began their new roles.) To Muschetti, Miller said, “I love you, maestro. I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The Fantastic Beasts alum went on to thank “everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world, and everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade-long trying and very beautiful peregrination.”

That’s one way to describe a period in which they were accused of running a gun-toting Flash-based cult, among other perturbing allegations. It’s unclear if Miller will continue to be a part of the new DC; The Flash has been described as a reset for the studio and its cinematic universe. Muschetti, for one, has said there’s no one “that can play that character as well as they did,” so given the internal support and assuming the film’s success, they may have somehow made it out of all the controversies relatively unscathed.