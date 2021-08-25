Is there a whinier vampire in all of fiction than Interview With The Vampire’s Louis de Pointe du Lac? Sucking on rats, angsting about the existence of God, and spending literal centuries moping around, Anne Rice’s titular The Vampire has been the biggest, deadest whiner in all of vampiredom for 4 5 years now. (At least Angel got to cut loose every now and again and be a puppet! We’re just sayin’.) Now Louis has found a new actor to embody his un-life-long journey on the WHAAAAmbulance of the Damned, with Entertainment Weekly reporting that Game Of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson has signed on to play the character in the upcoming Interview With The Vampire TV show.

Advertisement

Anderson played Grey Worm on the last 5 seasons of HBO’s TV mega hit, battling the enemies of Daenerys Targaryen with what could, even uncharitably, be called the bare minimum of complaining or whinging. This new project, in development at AMC, will reunite Anderson with Game Of Thrones regular Alan Taylor, who’s set to direct the first two episodes of the Anne Rice adaptation, developed for the small screen by Rolin Jones.

Meanwhile, the role of Louis’ maker/far more interesting companion, Lestat, has also already been cast; Sam Reid will play the far more fascinating bloodsucker, who was portrayed by Tom Cruise in the 1994 version of Rice’s books, where Brad Pitt played Louis. (The fact that Anderson, unlike Pitt, is a person of color will presumably feed into Louis’ latest on-screen portrayal, notable given that Rice’s original version of the character was a prosperous Louisiana slaveowner.)

The new Interview show is part of a push toward adapting Rice’s bestselling books at the network , which is also reportedly developing a TV series based on her Mayfair Witches series of novels. Interview is set to premiere on TVs next year.