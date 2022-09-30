** Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ghosts season two, episode one.**

Ahead of the season two premiere of CBS’ sitcom Ghosts, many were left wondering if one character would gain the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion spirits alongside protagonist Sam (Rose McIver). Now, the series showrunners reveal the thought process behind their ultimate decision.

In the first season finale, Sam’s husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) fell through the floor, hitting his head. With Sam gaining her abilities in a similar fashion, viewers were left pondering if Jay would then gain the power of specter sight. That is, until last night, when it was confirmed for audiences that Sam remains the only person able to see the host of ghosts within their countryside home.

“It just felt like it was going to be too much of a premise-breaking development,” co-showrunner Joe Wiseman tells TVLine. “We’re only 18 episodes in from the first season, and it seems sort of like it’s Sam’s thing, and it’s his thing that he sort of has to deal with being this guy who’s not privy to what’s going on. We just don’t want to blow that up yet.”

For co-showrunner Joe Port, giving Jay the ability to see the ghosts alongside Sam felt too predictable, too expected of them. Not to mention, it would lessen the significance of Sam’s power.

“I know we’re a TV show, but it seems like a very TV-ish direction to go, I guess,” Port explains. “I didn’t mind the head-fake in that direction, but it seems like Sam’s power is very rare. It doesn’t seem like this should be something that happens to that many people that hit their heads. So I just thought it would be too much that it would happen to two people in the same household.”