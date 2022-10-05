Everyone starts somewhere. Although Succession star Hiam Ab bass may be trying her hand at a new kind of terror in Hulu’s Hellraiser remake, the horror genre is still a largely new world for her. In a new interview with The A.V. Club’s Todd Gilchrist, the Palestinian actor says that she avoided horror films for much of her life due to discomfort with the subject material.

“I come from a background where it was already loaded with a lot of fearful things, so I couldn’t cope with watching things that would get me back to that fear,” Abb ass shares. “On the contrary, I needed things that would just open my imagination to something more beautiful, less fearful, and more promising,”

According to Abb ass, what finally spurred a shift was a realization that just maybe, being onscreen in a horror picture would help her shake off her viewing jitters.

Advertisement

“I grew up that way, but then I thought maybe being in it would help me get through watching it,” she explains.

CC Off

English Hiam Abbass discusses her role in Hellraiser

So, did it help? As far as Abb ass is concerned, absolutely. In her eyes, a key indicator is that she was actually able to watch this film, even with its “really scary moments.” She also emphasizes just how frightening the Hellraiser set was, from terrifyingly realized cenobites to jarring surround sound.



G/O Media may get a commission Up to 33% off Canon Camera National Promotion Webcam kits, lenses, & more

Since many of us adopted working from home, we’ve become accustomed to the crappy video quality output of our laptops’ built-in webcams. Present yourself professionally with the help of a professional quality camera. Dress to impress now means set dressing and picture definition. Canon has made it easy to take your EOS camera and convert it to a webcam with the help of a variety of kits. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

“These scary moments in the movie as we see them now, they were really scary on set because they were real,” Abb ass recalls. “The cenobites were human beings in these costumes, they were real, the light was real, the sounds that were coming from everywhere were real. It was something that was built onset to help us be very truthful to what we were giving.”

Hellraiser will be available exclusively on Hulu for streaming starting October 7.