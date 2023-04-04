Hollywood is having a blast with Trump’s arrest

It’s morning in America. As has been predicted for years by kooky boomers on Twitter literally every day since November 8, 2016, former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities, proving that even big tough, strong guys that drive trucks raise the white flag sometimes. While we were saved from authentic images of Trump in handcuffs and a headshot—there’s enough A.I. art on the subject to satisfy those thirst for “Trump apprehended” variants— the Little Rascals star was effectively under arrest and pleaded not guilty to the 34 charges against him.

Primarily, the charges stem from Trump’s ongoing “hush money” scandal involving adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Obviously, such salacious and, for lack of a better word, scandalous charges meant that Hollywood’s biggest stars must log on to Elon Musk’s website to tweet their glee. For instance, Trump’s taller , blonder son, Eric, posted this stupid thing:

Advertisement

But there were actual, charismatic, and funny celebrities posting about the arrest, too—not simply adult failsons praying their dad sees the hard work that went into ugly, computer-generated nonsense. Speaking of which, Jimmy Kimmel had a joke about one of Trump’s “sons,” or rather, the son Trump wishes he had: Jared Kushner, whose father infamously hired a sex worker to seduce his brother-in-law, sent the tape to his sister, and was later found guilty of witness tampering for the stunt. From top to bottom, this is one hell of an extremely normal family.

Advertisement

Other late-night hosts took swings at the big guy. The Tonight Show had a good one, comparing Trump’s face to the sad glint in the eye of an Applebee’s patron desperate for dinner. In all seriousness, watching someone get their Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp before you is hell.

Advertisement

And, if you can believe it, The Daily Show also took a shot at Trump, evoking in the genius and grotesque courtroom sketch by Jane Rosenberg. The Daily Show’s not wrong here. He really does look like the Grinch. It’s the type of illustration that will make your heart grow two sizes.

Advertisement

Comrade John Cusack went off on Trump, calling him “the great absurdist & insane culmination of neoliberalism.” Honestly, he appears to be the only celebrity with a “take” on all this—and a rare coherent one from Mr. Cusack, at that. We must stan.

Advertisement

George Takei was a little simpler with his comments, saying “aww, poor baby,” to little Trump’s legal woes.

Advertisement

Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown simply could not stop tweeting about the unprecedented arrest of a former U.S. president. Maybe she’s the only one handling this correctly . After all, this is a highly unusual situation the former president put the country in . She put it best, though: Indeed, life comes at you fast.

