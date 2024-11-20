Here’s the first teaser for the extremely necessary live-action How To Train Your Dragon remake Meet the new Dragon. Same as the old Dragon.

In Hollywood’s never-ending quest to squeeze blood from a dragon, Dreamworks has entered the “live-action” remake game. The studio begins its journey by encouraging How To Train Your Dragon’s aging fans to double dip on a story they already know with How To Train Your Dragon, a live-action remake of Dreamworks’ beloved 2010 animated hit. This new Dragon looks pretty much the same as the original, except it’s not as interesting. Instead of the stunning Oscar-nominated animation of the original, we’re treated to what looks like another muted Disney+ series.

The trailer is a Cliff’s Notes version of the 2010 original trailer. Hiccup (played by Mason Thames) is a lousy Viking who dreams of proving himself by slaying a dragon. But when he catches a dragon named Toothless, he’s unable to finish the job. As Hiccup raises the knife, he catches a glimpse of Toothless’ green eyes and frees the beast.

We’re unsure what these add to How To Train Your Dragon‘s overall mythos. But hey, it must be easier than thinking of a new idea. Will Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Madagascar be next in line for a “live-action” makeover? That likely depends on how well Dreamworks trains its audience. If this doesn’t work, an animated remake of the live-action remake should win audiences back.

How To Train Your Dragon opens on June 13, 2025.