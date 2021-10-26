When Tracy Morgan came onstage on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live in a Superman costume, some, including Kimmel, might have assumed that Tracy was getting ready for Halloween. “No!! I’m out there fightin’ crime on them streets!,” responded Morgan, launching into a solid few minutes of the comic riffing about his life as Brooklyn’s own Man Of Steel. “I just got tired of Superman being white!,” Tracy finally explained, after relating how Aquaman keeps trying to “push up on” Lois Lane, how his white Kansas adoptive parents can’t hold a candle to his Kryptonian dad, Durrell, and how he—whether as Superman or alter ego Derek Kent (aka D-Lo)—is only susceptible to one substance in the universe . (Honestly, Cream Of Wheat has taken down many a hardy soul.)



With Kimmel noting how DC Comics is currently shopping around the idea of a big screen Black Superman, Morgan, happily patting his gut, announced confidently, “Well, here he is.” Asked if he’s been working out in preparation for the role (that is no doubt happening, for sure), Morgan responded, flatly, “No.” Hey, if Robert Pattinson can claim to not be pulling a Christian Bale-style Method body transformation for his turn in the bat-suit, then Tracy can let the studio’s CGI department take care of things in the skin-tight spandex department. (Morgan’s tried to get DC on board with a Super-Tracy concept for years, but this time it just feels right, you know?)

Moving on from his superheroic bit, Morgan told Kimmel that his recent outing to the Knicks home opener (alongside his night’s sidekick, A$AP Ferg), saw him representing his team while sporting some truly weighty golden neckwear. Calling the thick gold chains, “truck jewelry” (because of their resemblance to the wires on an 18-wheeler), Morgan came back at Kimmel’s perhaps indelicate reference to the Walmart truck that almost ended Morgan’s life back in 2014 by deftly joking that he’s “looking for Amazon” for his next catastrophic settlement. Morgan also reminisced about getting to sit courtside with one of his “comedic heroes” in Michael J. Fox at the game, and using the late-night format to claim that Fox owes him, “like sixteen dollars.” “I want my money, Mike,” Morgan exclaimed to-camera, presumably having bought Fox a single overpriced Madison Square Garden beer.

Heroic and hilarious he may be, but Morgan’s hardly indestructible, super-suit or no. Telling Kimmel about the experience of reliving his own time in a coma and then painfully rehabbing from the horrific accident that almost killed him, Morgan explained that it was his idea to have his The Last O.G. character Tray Barker similarly emerging from a coma after being shot in the Season 3 finale. “I wanted to just say it, you know, and have closure,” explained Morgan of Trey’s time in a fictionalized version of the hospital bed where Morgan spent months recovering from the crash that claimed the life of his friend and fellow comedian, James McNair. “Jimmy Mack is with me every day,” said Morgan, characteristically emotional about his ex perience, telling Kimmel that his Last O.G. story arc is one way he’s trying to put that still-traumatic time to bed.

“I relived it, and it was done,” stated Morgan, adding that his favorite part of filming this season of the TBS sitcom was working alongside his eight-year-old daughter, Maven. (He did concede that it was also pretty cool to be directed by longtime other hero Carl Weathers this season.) As for his “best co-worker, co-star ever,” Maven, who was just 10 months old when Morgan was nearly killed in that accident, the actor told Kimmel that his daughter is already better at reading lines than he is, and that all he wants is for her “to do what she wants to do, in life.”

The Last O.G. returns for its fourth season with two episodes tonight on TBS.