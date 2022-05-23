We’d like to take a moment to formally offer both comfort and succor to anyone who was up late last night, worried that Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry might have to toil alone among the masses for their upcoming spy movie Our Man From Jersey. Rest easy, weary traveler: The Famouses have heard your plea.

That’s right: Deadline has reported that a whole host of Oscar winners, professional actors, and other Assembled Famouses have now signed on to the espionage-themed movie, including J.K. Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje , Jessica De Gouw, and Alice Lee. All involved will combine their shared star power to keep the movie from sinking into the mire of just having Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, international movie stars, buoying it up.

The film’s premise steers hard into the blue-collar charms of Wahlberg, currently a multi-millionaire burger restaurant magnate who’s had whole episodes of reality TV shows devoted to how big his swimming pool is. The film sees the actor play a regular joe construction worker who gets pulled into a spy adventure on behalf of his high school ex-girlfriend, Berry, an international secret agent.

There’s no word yet on which parts Simmons, Haley, Akinnuoye-Agbaje, De Gouw, and Lee will play, though it’s not hard to do a little fantasy casting. (We’re just going to go ahead and assume, for instance, that Jackie Earley Haley has not been cast as the emotionally in-tune best friend character everyone turns to for loving advice .)

The film is being directed by Julien Farino, whose Walhberg connection, we’re assuming, stretches back to the many, many episodes of Entourage he directed back in the day. (His other credits include In Treatment and Ballers.) David Guggenheim and Joe Barton wrote the screenplay for the movie, which is being co-produced by Wahlberg.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje recently co-starred in ABC’s The Fix; De Gouw on Pennyworth, and Lee on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. J.K. Simmons is J.K. Simmons; if you need us to list his credits, what are we even doing here?