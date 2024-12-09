Jay-Z accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a civil suit against Sean “Diddy” Combs Jane Doe accuses Jay-Z of raping her at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a civil lawsuit filed against him and Sean “Diddy Combs today. The rapper has denied the allegations.

Known as “Jane Doe,” the anonymous accuser claims that when she was 13, Combs and Carter raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. According to the suit, Doe didn’t have a ticket to the event and began approaching limousine drivers for access. One who claimed to work for Combs told Doe she “fit what Diddy was looking for” and invited her to the party about 20 minutes from Radio City Music Hall, where the VMAs were taking place, NBC News reports.

The suit states that Doe “observed widespread drug use” at the party, which was attended by numerous celebrities. After being asked to sign what she believes was a non-disclosure agreement, Doe claims she took a drink from a waitress. A small portion made her feel “woozy and lightheaded,” so she went into an empty bedroom to lie down. Combs, Carter, and a “female celebrity” soon entered the room. “You are ready to party!” Combs allegedly told the Plaintiff as he grabbed her. The lawsuit states that Carter stripped her, held her down, and raped her as Combs and an unnamed female celebrity watched. Then Combs raped her as Carter and the celebrity watched. Doe claims she fought Combs off, fled the party with her clothes in her hands, and found a gas station to call her father. She says no one at the party attempted to help her.

Both Combs and Carter denied the allegations. Combs again reiterated his belief that these suits are “shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them.” The suit was initially filed in October but was refiled today to include Jay-Z’s name. After receiving a letter from the Plaintiff’s lawyers about mediation, Carter sued Doe’s attorneys, accusing Texas attorney Tony Buzbee of extortion.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!” Carter said in a statement to NBC. “Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.”