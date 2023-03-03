Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been divisive in the two weeks since it hit theaters . Drastically shifting in scope from the previous two Paul Rudd-starring entries, the story also shoulders the responsibility of introducing the franchise’s new big bad, Kang the Conqueror, who will eventually face off against the Avengers. The threequel didn’t quite work for everyone, and it currently holds a 47% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though it has an 83% audience score. (Hey, your mileage may vary! For what it’s worth, The A.V. Club graded it as a B-, saying, “Quantumania is certainly entertaining from start to finish, and it’s the first film since Endgame with real stakes.”)



Jonathan Majors, who plays the aforementioned comic book villain, isn’t about to spend too much time dwelling on the negative reviews. Speaking to IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast (via Variety), the Lovecraft Country star weighed in on the critical response to Quantumania.

“It doesn’t change how I see myself, period. It’s all data,” Majors tells Screen Talk. “I’m a performance within a story.”



It probably helps that even the harsher reviews still had some kind words for Majors’ performance and that he’s been beloved both onscreen and off since his breakout role in The Last Black Man In San Francisco. This is, after all, a man who’s very committed to being happy, healthy, and hydrated. Nothing can bring him down!

“It’s just people,” Majors says of critics. “They have an opinion. You always have an opinion. I’m no fool. I know these are people writing it. These aren’t my Yale professors or my drama teachers. These are people who have kids and they have a perspective, they have a religious upbringing or a lack thereof. They live in this town, or they want to be seen in this way or don’t want to be seen in this way. I look at the aggregate and, ok, 47. But what does that 47 mean when you also got this amount of box office? What do these things mean? It’s information. I am in the know. I won’t play myself. If you are a critic on a level, I probably know you and understand your politics.”

Meanwhile, Majors also stars in Creed III, which is breezing into theaters this weekend with an 87% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 96% audience score at the time of this writing. The A.V. Club’s review praises Majors’ “passionate commitment.”