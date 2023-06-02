Youth Lagoon - Idaho Alien (Official Music Video)

It’s been eight years since Trevor Powers released an album under his electro-dream pop project Youth Lagoon, and despite the breakneck-speed upheaval of the past near-decade, his sound is still as meditative and subdued as before. Back in 2016, Powers opined that there was “nothing left to say” with Youth Lagoon, but across Heaven Is A Junkyard’s 10 soft and wandering tracks he’s found plenty. Centered around Powers’ twinkling upright piano, whispery vocals, and the spring of a CR78 drum machine, the project reflects his own interpolation of dusty, dreamy Americana—an aesthetic world where drug abuse, suicidality, and generational challenges float in and out of eyeline. Per a press release, Powers says that Heaven Is A Junkyard is “about all of us.” Whether or not any work of art can ever actually speak so broadly, there is a universality somewhere in the hermetic world Powers crafts: What human experience doesn’t toe some line between godliness and futility? [Hattie Lindert]