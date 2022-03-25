Killing Eve’s fierce assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is mending her violent ways in the show’s final season. She was trying to, at least. The fourth season of BBC America’s spy thriller begins with Villanelle leaning on God to absolve her sins. Instead, she’s drawn back into the world of The Twelve, a secret global organization that employs her as a killer-on-retainer. Meanwhile, her longtime crush and former MI6 agent, Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), now works for a private security firm to decipher who leads The Twelve. Killing Eve loves to torment the two with an incessant push-and-pull, huh?



Villanelle might want to get away from her (let’s call it dubious?) profession, but Killing Eve is also busy introducing a new executioner to its world. We Are Lady Parts’ terrific star Anjana Vasan joins the show as Pam, a mortician who wants to escape an abusive family and is a recent The Twelve inductee. Pam is being coached by none other than Villanelle’s trainer, Konstantin (Kim Bodnia).

As seen in this exclusive The A.V. Club clip from episode five, “Don’t Get Attached,” the two are off to a brilliant start: She pushes him in the water, he retaliates by threatening to chop her into pieces. Talk about strong teamwork.

Konstantin then asks her to change the way she dresses. How else will she lure any possible targets her way? The scene is a fun way to shed light on how Villanelle might’ve decided to turn into the fashion queen that she is. But Pam will clearly take time to warm up to the idea. Elsewhere in the hour: Eve, Villanelle, and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are drawn into each other’s orbits once more when Eve unearths a shocking secret about a member of The Twelve.

Killing Eve, a breakout when it first premiered in 2018, is based on a series of novels by Luke Jennings. Each season of the show is led by different creators, including Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell. Laura Neal is spearheading the show’s final run. Season four also stars Camille Cottin, Robert Gilbert, Laurentiu Possa, Ingvar Sigurdsson.

“Don’t Get Attached” will air on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America, and has already dropped on AMC+ for early viewing. The series finale is set to premiere on April 17, 2022.