When it isn’t busy making shows about hot people trying not to bang each other or throwing strangers into wi-fi-enabled isolation cells, Netflix is hard at work putting out a seemingly endless supply of true crime programming. YouTuber Paul E.T. wants to show how all of us can get in on this production gold rush and, to accomplish this goal, has put out a quick guide and an example of how to make your very own Netflix crime documentary.



In “You Can Make A Netflix Style Doco About Literally Anything,” Paul explains that all anyone needs to accuse acquaintances of terrible crimes are a few decent cameras and mics, two shooting angles, a bed sheet, moody lighting, B-roll, stock footage, and a willingness to edit their work so it fits the pro’s template.



To show off what he means, the video continues with a trailer for the thrilling new crime series, The Bread Loser, made by Paul using the knowledge and material he’s gathered. He plays himself and the other parties involved with the gripping tale of a stolen piece of toast with jam, nailing the ominous tone that can be applied just as well to bread thievery as stories about murder conspiracies.



Pointing out the company’s house style isn’t all that novel—the excellent (and gone before its time) American Vandal satirized the format perfectly years ago—but Paul’s attention to detail makes his video stand out. The title cards, cuts between interview quotes, and music choices all work perfectly.



And if a high-stakes crime series about pilfered toast seems unreal, well, just remember that Netflix is also home to an upcoming “hidden secrets of Bob Ross” documentary whose trailer features creepy music and a cryptic voiceover.

