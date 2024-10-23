Matthew Sweet “suffered a debilitating” stroke and needs your help After suffering a stroke while on tour in Toronto, Sweet must be flown back to the States for further treatment.

Matthew Sweet suffered a debilitating stroke in Toronto while on tour last week. Revealed in a GoFundMe fundraiser, Sweet was two weeks into a tour with Hanson when he was “unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery.”

The stroke occurred on October 13, just before Sweet was expected to perform in Toronto, where he has been receiving treatment. However, “health care is not free for Americans in Canada.” Sweet now must fly back to the U.S. on an ambulance transport to a specialized rehabilitation center, “where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks.” The GoFundMe continues, “He will then require months of treatment and rehabilitation that we hope will lead to a full recovery.” The fundraiser is hoping to raise $250,000 toward his treatment.

The 60-year-old Sweet has been a fixture of the American rock scene since the 1980s. His third studio album, 1990’s Girlfriend, landed at no. 61 on Paste‘s “90 Best Album of the 90s,” and he has consistently released albums throughout the next 30 years. His most recent, Catspaw, came out in 2021. But despite culture being the United States’ most valuable export, we don’t take care of the people who make it, and Sweet is left without income or insurance now that he has been forced off the road. It’s a heartbreaking situation that is all too common.

“The costs for all of this treatment will be overwhelming,” wrote Cathrine Lyons of Russell Carter Artist Management on GoFundMe. “We anticipate a total close to a quarter of a million dollars. Your thoughts, love, and support will mean the world to him. But please donate financially if you possibly can. Matthew will be forever grateful to you.”

As of this report, the GoFundMe has raised over $72,000. Those interested should donate early and often to Sweet’s recovery on GoFundMe.