You can’t keep a Queen of Comedy down for long. After a years-long battle with Netflix, Mo’Nique has announced that the streamer will host her new comedy special— for which she’ll presumably be paid significantly more than that low-ball offer back in 2018.

Netflix broke the surprising news on its official Twitter page, writing, “Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique!” The comedian herself acknowledged her previous issues with the company in a video accompanying the tweet. She laughed, “Can y’all believe this shit? I done came on home to Netflix.”

In June, Mo’Nique settled the discrimination and retaliation lawsuit she had filed against Netflix after accusing them of undervaluing Black female comedians. (At the time of her original complaint, Wanda Sykes supported the claim, saying Netflix offered her “less than half” of Mo’Nique’s “low-ball” $500k offer.) The matter was “amicably resolved,” according to a representative, but who could have predicted just how amicably this working relationship would turn out?

Earlier this year, she also reconciled an even longer feud with her Precious director Lee Daniels, leading them to reunite on his upcoming film The Deliverance for— you guessed it— Netflix. The Deliverance stars Andra Day as “a mother who fights for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence,” per Variety. The film also stars Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins.

Mo’Nique plugged the new movie as well as her imminent special in the announcement video. “You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned,” she said. “And thank y’all, my sweet babies. I love us for real.”