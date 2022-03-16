Netflix will soon launch a test that makes account owners pay an additional fee for anyone who logs in outside their household. The test is the streaming service’s latest effort to crackdown password-sharing.



“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans.While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared,” wrote Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation in a blog post. “As a result, accounts are being shared between households—impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

The test is launching soon in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru and “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

This test function will allow users to “add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with—each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password—at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.”

It will also allow Netflix members to “enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account—keeping the viewing history, My List, and personalized recommendations.”

Netflix is estimated to be worth $176.07 billion so we’re not really buying that account sharing is hurting the company’s profits that much. Plus, a Netflix subscription is already pretty expensive (especially for accountholders living in the three marginalized countries that will receive the test roll out).

The streamer deciding to crack down on those who want to share the TV shows and movies they enjoy with their loved ones is unfortunate. While Netflix hasn’t announced whether its trying to implement the same additional charge worldwide—including in the U.S.—soon, it sure doesn’t look good. Warn your roommates and exes.

