Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of Game Of Thrones fame has joined the cast of The Last Thing He Told Me. As reported by Deadline, the Danish actor will be co-starring with Jennifer Garner in the upcoming limited series for Apple TV+. Angourie Rice (Mare Of Easttown) rounds out the core cast. The show is based on the novel by Laura Dave, who co-created the adaptation with Josh Singer.

Advertisement

Per Simon & Schuster, here’s the book’s synopsis:

Before Owen Michaels disappears, he smuggles a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers—Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey. Bailey, who lost her mother tragically as a child. Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother. As Hannah’s increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered, as the FBI arrests Owen’s boss, as a US marshal and federal agents arrive at her Sausalito home unannounced, Hannah quickly realizes her husband isn’t who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen’s true identity—and why he really disappeared. Hannah and Bailey set out to discover the truth. But as they start putting together the pieces of Owen’s past, they soon realize they’re also building a new future—one neither of them could have anticipated.

The Last Thing He Told Me is being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and 20th Television. Witherspoon optioned the novel and previously made the thriller one of her Reese’s Book Club picks. Hello Sunshine’s other collaborations with Apple TV+ include the forthcoming Surface and The Morning Show, which Witherspoon also stars in.



This series marks Coster-Waldau’s return to television after his run as Jaime Lannister on Game Of Thrones concluded in 2019, following films including Domino and Against The Ice. Garner starred in the recent Netflix movies The Adam Project and Yes Day and will be a series regular on the long-awaited third season of Party Down. Rice just made her third appearance as Betty Brant in Spider-Man: No Way Home and plays a young Rebel Wilson in the upcoming Senior Year.