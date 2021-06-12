Polo G arrested in Miami after Hall Of Fame release party

Polo G in 2019 Photo : Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1

Rapper Polo G was arrested in Miami last night, according to a report today from Variety. Per social media posts from the Chicago musician’s mother, Stacia Mac—who alleged that her son was pulled over for “driving while Black”—the Hall Of Fame rapper was detained by police while making his way from the new album’s release party to an after-party on Friday evening.

The Miami Herald notes that Polo G has apparently been charged with “ battery on a police officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest with violence,” with bond on the charges adding up to $19,500. The police report alleges that Polo G wrestled with the officer who was trying to arrest him, and shouted threats after being detained. His mother states in her video that Miami Police were uncooperative when she tried to find out about the rapper’s status, or that of his 16-year-old younger brother, who was also in the car with him when they were pulled over.

News of the arrest comes after a string of successes for Polo G, who scored his first No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 back in April with his new single “Rapstar.” Hall Of Fame is currently sitting at the top of Apple Music’s charts—right above Migos’ Culture III, on which Polo (birth name: Taurus Tremani Bartlett) has one of the standout guest verses. The guest listing on Hall Of Fame, meanwhile, is basically a Who’s Who of major hip-hop names, with collaborations from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and more all dotting the tracklist.

Per the Herald, Polo G’s bond has been submitted; meanwhile, police are claiming that they have extensive body cam footage of the arrest. Fans of the musician’s music—which touches, among other topics , on songs about police brutality and systemic inequality—have already taken to social media to protest the Miami PD’s treatment of him.